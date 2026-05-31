Toyota, Ben&Ben rock PIMS

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is bringing music and new vehicle displays together at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), with Toyota Choice ambassadors Ben&Ben set to perform at the brand’s booth on 5 June from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PIMS 2026 runs from 4 to 7 June at the World Trade Center Metro Manila. Toyota is inviting visitors to drop by its booth to see its latest models, take part in test drives, and watch the nine-piece Filipino band perform live.

The booth will carry the Toyota Choice campaign, which centers on giving customers different vehicle options based on their needs.

Toyota said the display will feature fuel-efficient internal combustion models, hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.