Toyota, Ben&Ben rock PIMS

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is bringing music and new vehicle displays together at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), with Toyota Choice ambassadors Ben&Ben set to perform at the brand’s booth on 5 June from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
PIMS 2026 runs from 4 to 7 June at the World Trade Center Metro Manila. Toyota is inviting visitors to drop by its booth to see its latest models, take part in test drives, and watch the nine-piece Filipino band perform live.
The booth will carry the Toyota Choice campaign, which centers on giving customers different vehicle options based on their needs.
Toyota said the display will feature fuel-efficient internal combustion models, hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.
Ben&Ben’s role in the campaign brings a more familiar face to Toyota’s message. The group has also shared a long personal link with the brand, long before the formal partnership began.
“Toyota has been a core part of our story ever since the beginning of our band. Our first band car was a Toyota borrowed from the twins’ family, at pinagkasya namin kaming lahat doon kasama lahat ng mga gamit namin,“ shared Ben&Ben.
“A few years later, nagsimula ang partnership with Toyota at nagkaroon kami ng dalawang van! Nagkasya na kami nang hindi nagsisiksikan. Dumami na rin kasi ang mga gamit namin sa pagtugtog. Nine years of countless shows and travels later, we’re happy to still be choosing Toyota. Sa lahat ng biniyahe namin, at mga ala-alang nakapaloob rito, Toyota ang sakay namin.” added the nine-piece Filipino band. ”
At the Toyota booth, visitors will also see vehicles linked to the brand’s current and future lineup.
The material showed Ben&Ben with the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, the Toyota Tamaraw GL Dropside, and the RAV4 LTD hybrid electric vehicle.
Toyota will also offer public test drives during the show. Visitors can experience different Toyota models from traditional fuel-powered vehicles to hybrids and battery electric vehicles.
Toyota will also offer public test drives of its ICE, hybrid and electric models during the show, giving visitors a closer feel for each option before they choose.
The booth will also include T-OPT, Toyota’s parts brand. Toyota said T-OPT will give visitors a look at Toyota-backed parts options that support customers after vehicle purchase.
A Gazoo Racing booth will also be present at the show. Guests can check out GR merchandise and view a modified GR Supra and GR Corolla on display.
“The Philippine International Motor Show has always been a great platform for Toyota to showcase our latest and future offerings of Toyota. We invite everyone to come to Toyota’s PIMS 2026 booth to see our upcoming models up close, test drive our latest vehicle lineup, and enjoy with their families and friends while watching our Toyota Choice Ambassadors, Ben&Ben, perform their songs,” Elijah Marcial, TMP first vice president of Vehicle Sales Operations, said.
“Toyota is dedicated to ensuring our customers’ choice leads to a smooth ownership experience, and one that gives them a dedicated peace of mind. We hope that with Toyota’s PIMS 2026 booth, guests will be able to have the power of choice to choose what is best for their mobility needs,” she adds.