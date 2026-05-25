Toyota Philippines showcases ‘Toyota Choice’ at PIMS 2026

At the Toyota booth, visitors will be able to explore featured models and learn more about the company’s ownership support programs, after-sales services, and nationwide dealer network.

The exhibit will also highlight Toyota’s Multi-Pathway approach, which offers different mobility solutions depending on customer preferences and driving requirements.

Featured technologies will include internal combustion engine vehicles, diesel-powered models, hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles aligned with Toyota’s global “Beyond Zero” vision.

Toyota said the display aims to demonstrate how the company continues to provide mobility options for various lifestyles, from daily commuting and family travel to utility applications and future electric mobility.

Visitors considering their first Toyota vehicle, exploring hybrid or electric options, or simply interested in the future of transportation are encouraged to visit the Toyota booth during the four-day event.

Tickets for the 10th Philippine International Motor Show are available through the official PIMS platform, while updates can also be accessed through the official CAMPI Facebook page.