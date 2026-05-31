The ‘Zero-Gravity’ Problem

“Zero-gravity” sounds like something that belongs in space.

Or in Interstellar, where astronauts float inside the Endurance and a short stop on one planet costs seven years back home.

But in today’s cars, zero-gravity usually means a seat that reclines deeply and supports the legs. The passenger no longer looks seated; he looks like someone waiting for room service.

It is a good sales pitch because everybody knows how tiring heavy traffic and long drives can be.

But China is now studying the safety risks of so-called zero-gravity seats in electric vehicles.