SM City Tuguegarao and SM City Cauayan rev up community spirit through 4x4 RC Crawler Meet-Ups

The event provided hobbyists with an opportunity to connect, share their passion for RC crawling, and test the capabilities of their customized vehicles in a fun and family-friendly environment.

The activity is part of SM Active Hub’s continuing commitment to promoting active lifestyles and fostering meaningful community interactions through engaging recreational events.

Meanwhile, the excitement extended to Isabela as the Isabela RC Crawlers brought thrilling RC action to SM City Cauayan. Enthusiasts navigated their miniature vehicles through demanding obstacle courses, creating an exciting spectacle for shoppers, hobbyists, and families alike.

The back-to-back RC crawler meet-ups highlighted how SM City Tuguegarao and SM City Cauayan continue to serve as more than shopping destinations, providing dynamic spaces where communities can come together, pursue shared interests, and create memorable experiences through movement, creativity, and camaraderie.