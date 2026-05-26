Food, music, sports highlight 'Eats and Beats Banchetto' at SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown

Food, music, and recreational activities took center stage as SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown launched its “Eats and Beats Banchetto,” an event aimed at bringing together families, friends, and mallgoers through dining and entertainment.

Held in partnership with Taste and Trends, the event features a new lineup of food tenants offering a variety of dishes and snacks for visitors. Organizers said the activity was designed to provide a venue where people can gather and enjoy live music and leisure activities in a relaxed atmosphere.