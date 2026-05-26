Food, music, sports highlight 'Eats and Beats Banchetto' at SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown

Food, music, and recreational activities took center stage as SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown launched its “Eats and Beats Banchetto,” an event aimed at bringing together families, friends, and mallgoers through dining and entertainment.
Held in partnership with Taste and Trends, the event features a new lineup of food tenants offering a variety of dishes and snacks for visitors. Organizers said the activity was designed to provide a venue where people can gather and enjoy live music and leisure activities in a relaxed atmosphere.
Aside from food stalls and musical performances, the mall also opened its basketball and pickleball courts to the public free of charge, encouraging sports enthusiasts and families to participate in recreational activities.
Mall officials said the initiative forms part of efforts to expand lifestyle and community-centered activities at the mall, providing spaces for both leisure and social interaction.
The “Eats and Beats Banchetto” is expected to continue attracting residents and visitors seeking entertainment, dining, and sports activities in downtown Tuguegarao.