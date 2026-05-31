Parañaque MSMEs urged to embrace electronics tools

“Today, we are celebrating MSME Day here in Parañaque and across the entire country, honoring the entrepreneurs who serve as the true heart and engine of our local economy,” Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said.

“We all know that running a business is no small feat. It takes sacrifice and risk. We faced years of uncertainty during the pandemic, but we overcame it. We remain committed to supporting the entrepreneurs who serve as the heart of our economy,” he added.

Among the participants was Fel Roslin, co-owner of Felchie’s Ice Cream House, who underscored the importance of having a reliable technology partner as businesses increasingly depend on digital platforms.

“I told my wife that we had to partner with a company that is accessible and dependable,” Roslin said. “With technology now supporting marketing, accounting, and operations, it really matters who you work with.”