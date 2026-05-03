Real opportunities for sustained growth

The 17th Asian Innovation Forum, organized by DAILY TRIBUNE on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, focused on the resilience of local businesses in the Philippines amid a fuel crisis.
The AIF continues to pour support into micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by connecting local government and private companies with startups so they may help each other grow.
The program was driven by SM Foundation and supported by Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya and SB Corp, gathering hundreds of participants on a bright Wednesday morning.
Representing the City of Muntinlupa was Mrs. Trina Biazon, who encouraged attendees to make use of the facilities set up by the city to support home-based entrepreneurs.
SB Corp’s Wally Calderon presented the agency as a helping hand for accessible financing for MSMEs through low-interest programs, a curated aid for local enterprises to recover and expand their businesses and tight capital.
Meanwhile, Tipuno X CEO Louie Rosales underscored the importance of taking risks as an armament to a sustainable enterprise, opening new paths for barbers who aspire to operate their own business, exposing life as inherently risky.
Pr1me Z CEO Zach Lopez and vice president Mhai Bantados, on the other hand, highlighted the role of faith, initiative and perseverance in enterprises, stressing that entrepreneurial achievements are not driven solely by innovation, but also through values that sustain action.
Furthermore, a business loan platform was introduced by Joms Ramirez, regional business head for Maya NCR, a one-time service fee system that highlights the growing role of digital financial systems in offering MSMEs financial inclusion, which is a key driver towards growth.
The 17th AIF unified resilience, innovation and collaboration among MSMEs and leaders, highlighting that sustainable expansion is driven not only by opportunity, but also by the willingness of Filipino business makers to take risks in an ever-evolving market.