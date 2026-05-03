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Real opportunities for sustained growth

The 17th AIF unified resilience, innovation and collaboration among MSMEs and leaders, highlighting that sustainable expansion is driven not only by opportunity, but also by the willingness of Filipino business makers to take risks in an ever-evolving market.
AT the covered court of Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.
AT the covered court of Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.PHOTOGRAPHS BY YUMMIE DINGDING FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
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The 17th Asian Innovation Forum, organized by DAILY TRIBUNE on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, focused on the resilience of local businesses in the Philippines amid a fuel crisis.

The AIF continues to pour support into micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by connecting local government and private companies with startups so they may help each other grow.

AT the covered court of Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.
Built to hustle: MSMEs find edge at 17th Asian Innovation Forum

The program was driven by SM Foundation and supported by Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya and SB Corp, gathering hundreds of participants on a bright Wednesday morning.

Representing the City of Muntinlupa was Mrs. Trina Biazon, who encouraged attendees to make use of the facilities set up by the city to support home-based entrepreneurs.

TRINA Biazon
TRINA Biazon

SB Corp’s Wally Calderon presented the agency as a helping hand for accessible financing for MSMEs through low-interest programs, a curated aid for local enterprises to recover and expand their businesses and tight capital.

Meanwhile, Tipuno X CEO Louie Rosales underscored the importance of taking risks as an armament to a sustainable enterprise, opening new paths for barbers who aspire to operate their own business, exposing life as inherently risky.

COOPERATIVES joined the forum designed to provide ideas and practical options for community development.
COOPERATIVES joined the forum designed to provide ideas and practical options for community development.
AT the covered court of Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.
Forum pushes MSME growth, innovation

Pr1me Z CEO Zach Lopez and vice president Mhai Bantados, on the other hand, highlighted the role of faith, initiative and perseverance in enterprises, stressing that entrepreneurial achievements are not driven solely by innovation, but also through values that sustain action.

PR1ME Z table gets plenty of interest
PR1ME Z table gets plenty of interest
MHAI Bantados and Zach Lopez
MHAI Bantados and Zach Lopez

Furthermore, a business loan platform was introduced by Joms Ramirez, regional business head for Maya NCR, a one-time service fee system that highlights the growing role of digital financial systems in offering MSMEs financial inclusion, which is a key driver towards growth.

JOMS Ramirez
JOMS Ramirez
WALLY Calderon
WALLY Calderon

The 17th AIF unified resilience, innovation and collaboration among MSMEs and leaders, highlighting that sustainable expansion is driven not only by opportunity, but also by the willingness of Filipino business makers to take risks in an ever-evolving market.

MAYA desk always ready for inquiries and sign-ups.
MAYA desk always ready for inquiries and sign-ups.
DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez, digital marketing head, and Chingkee Mangcucang, executive director for marketing and brand communications, hosted the forum.
DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez, digital marketing head, and Chingkee Mangcucang, executive director for marketing and brand communications, hosted the forum.
LOUIE Rosales
LOUIE Rosales
THEMED ‘Walking on a tightrope and thriving,’ the 17th AIF was able to reach out to the communities in and around Poblacion, Muntinlupa. The DT team and guests (from left): Chingkee Mangcucang, Louie Rosales, Joms Ramirez, Wally Calderon, Mrs. Trina Biazon, Mhai Bantados, Zach Lopez, Patricia Ramirez, Dinah Ventura, Jelene Galvan and Elmer Manuel.
THEMED ‘Walking on a tightrope and thriving,’ the 17th AIF was able to reach out to the communities in and around Poblacion, Muntinlupa. The DT team and guests (from left): Chingkee Mangcucang, Louie Rosales, Joms Ramirez, Wally Calderon, Mrs. Trina Biazon, Mhai Bantados, Zach Lopez, Patricia Ramirez, Dinah Ventura, Jelene Galvan and Elmer Manuel.
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