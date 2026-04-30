Grab Phl mobilizes P350 M Bayanihan Fund to assist driver, delivery partners

Amid surging fuel prices, Grab Philippines has rolled out a robust PHP 350 million support package through its Grab Bayanihan Fuel Crisis Support Program, stepping up efforts to cushion the impact on transport and delivery partners whose incomes are under pressure.
The program combines expanded incentives, spot bonuses, and commission rebates to help stabilize earnings and keep drivers on the road. A key feature is the rollout of Grab Turbo, a new driving mode that boosts earning potential through a more responsive incentive system, helping bring effective commission rates for four-wheel services down to 15 percent.
To strengthen transparency, Grab has also introduced a Digital Earnings Tracker, allowing driver-partners to access detailed breakdowns of fares, commissions, incentives, and overall earnings. Support extends to delivery riders as well, with over PHP 50 million in bonuses already distributed, alongside bicycle subsidies and additional rewards such as grocery credits, fuel aid, and medical vouchers.
Grab is also tapping private-sector partnerships to unlock further savings, securing fuel discounts through collaborations with companies like Seaoil and Shell, and extending benefits to MOVE IT riders. These efforts have already translated into millions in fuel savings for partners.
Looking ahead, Grab is investing in long-term solutions through its Eco-Drive Initiative, a regional push to expand access to electric and hybrid vehicles. Backed by major banks and global carmakers, the program offers driver-partners affordable financing, flexible repayment schemes, and exclusive discounts—positioning the platform to support more sustainable and resilient livelihoods beyond the current fuel crisis.