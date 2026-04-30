Grab Phl mobilizes P350 M Bayanihan Fund to assist driver, delivery partners

To strengthen transparency, Grab has also introduced a Digital Earnings Tracker, allowing driver-partners to access detailed breakdowns of fares, commissions, incentives, and overall earnings. Support extends to delivery riders as well, with over PHP 50 million in bonuses already distributed, alongside bicycle subsidies and additional rewards such as grocery credits, fuel aid, and medical vouchers.

Grab is also tapping private-sector partnerships to unlock further savings, securing fuel discounts through collaborations with companies like Seaoil and Shell, and extending benefits to MOVE IT riders. These efforts have already translated into millions in fuel savings for partners.

Looking ahead, Grab is investing in long-term solutions through its Eco-Drive Initiative, a regional push to expand access to electric and hybrid vehicles. Backed by major banks and global carmakers, the program offers driver-partners affordable financing, flexible repayment schemes, and exclusive discounts—positioning the platform to support more sustainable and resilient livelihoods beyond the current fuel crisis.