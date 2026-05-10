Warriors foil Darkhorse, gain share of MPBL lead

The Darkhorse couldn't score after that, however, while Santos made three of four charities and Fontanilla scored on a follow-up to hand the Warriors their sixth straight win, the same as Caloocan Batang Kankaloo, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 28-team tournament.

Val Acuna tallied 18 points and two rebounds, while Hesed Gabo posted 13 points, five rebounds and two assists to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors.

Other Warriors who delivered were Adi Santos, with 10 points and three rebounds, Mark Cruz, with 10 points and three rebounds, and Joshua Fontanilla, with eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists.