2 PAF personnel die in Benguet plane crash

Local authorities were officially notified of the incident at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Roy Calulot identified the aircraft as a gray, white and orange Air Force plane bearing tail number 10-39.

One of the killed crew members was identified as 1st Lt. Ruth Angelique R. Pasos. The identity of the second occupant, a male airman, has not yet been released by authorities.

Emergency responders from the Tuba and nearby Baguio City police departments, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the local disaster risk reduction management office located the wreckage with the help of residents.

Responders found both crew members unconscious at the crash site. Teams administered first aid at the scene before evacuating the personnel to a hospital for medical treatment.

The aircraft was reportedly part of a fleet that had departed Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas, en route to Baguio City. Following the crash, the Air Force immediately coordinated with local government units and the nearest air base.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. The Air Force said it will release further updates once verified information becomes available.