No Bato? NBI summoning wife

“We are contemplating issuing a subpoena for her,” Matibag said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for the senator, which his wife has called a violation of her husband’s rights.

In a statement posted on Monday, Mrs. Dela Rosa pleaded with local judges and legal officials not to “be an accessory to bringing my husband to The Hague,” where the ICC is based.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the government is considering a bounty on Dela Rosa’s head.

As the search for Dela Rosa entered its second week, Remulla told reporters at the 4th Invitational Shootfest of the PNP Press Corps in Camp Karingal in Quezon City he was considering a bounty on Dela Rosa.