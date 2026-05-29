NBI prepares subpoena for Bato's wife amid hunt for fugitive Senator

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag confirmed on Friday that the bureau is preparing to summon Nancy Dela Rosa, the wife of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, as authorities continue their tracking operations against the lawmaker.

Senator Dela Rosa went into hiding following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We are contemplating issuing a subpoena sa kanya [Nancy Dela Rosa],” Matibag said during a press conference, noting that the agency is tracking everyone who had recent contact with the senator.