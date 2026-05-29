Bong Go joins Laguna leaders in aid drive for 3,000 women

“Hindi ko po tinuturing ang sarili ko na isang politiko. Alam niyo, ang panahon na ito, napaka-gulo ng politika. Habang magulo ang politiko, ang nasasakripisyo ay serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan… Ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan ninyo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo ulit. Maraming salamat po,” Go said.

“Mas kailangan ng taong bayan na pinupuntahan sila kahit hindi eleksyon. Gusto kong tumanaw ng utang na loob. Ako po’y marunong tumanaw ng utang na loob at andito po ako para makapag-iwan man lang ng konting ngiti sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Go thanked mothers and grandmothers for their sacrifices and contributions to their families and communities.

“Mga kababaihan, kayo po ang mga haligi ng tahanan. Mga lola, wala kami sa mundong ito kung hindi dahil sa inyo. Sa mga nanay, wala kami sa mundong ito kung hindi dahil sa inyo. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” he said.

He also highlighted Republic Act No. 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which grants additional benefits, including a 10-percent discount on baby essentials and expanded parental leave privileges.

“Sa mga solo parents, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang importante ay buhay tayo. Mas masarap ang pakiramdam na kasama ninyo ang inyong mga anak. ‘Yun po ang nagpapawala sa atin ng pagod,” Go said.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged residents needing medical assistance to seek help from Malasakit Centers at the Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and the San Pablo City General Hospital.

The Malasakit Center program, institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, serves as a one-stop shop that brings together government agencies to help indigent patients reduce hospital expenses. According to Go, the 167 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more than 17 million Filipinos since the program was launched in 2018.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Panginoon, serbisyo rin kay Allah,” Go said.