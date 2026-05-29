Eala puts premium on friendship

The 21-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy alumna was recently part of the Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list for 2026.

“I think the beauty in our generation and now in the present is that, being at the top of the game, we have the power or enough impact to control the norm,” Eala said.

“If we’re able to show other people that you can compete fiercely and with intent and fire while also being friends off the court, then that will have a great impact for the generations to come.”

As Eala sets her sights on her grass court campaign, she said her bond with players like world No. 17 Iva Jovic of the United States and Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey reflect the current landscape of sports where they could enjoy one’s company without sacrificing their drive.

“For the age I’m at and for a lot of the younger girls on tour, maybe if we weren’t professional tennis players, we would be in university or other setups where the environment is already made for you and it’s so easy to make friends,” Eala said.