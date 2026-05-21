Eala draws strength from tennis buddies

Friendship has become one of the biggest sources of strength for Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala as she continues to navigate the pressure-packed world of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.
World No. 81 Eva Lys of Germany admitted that she and the 20-year-old Eala, along with several rising young stars, have formed close bonds while climbing the ranks despite the highly-competitive atmosphere on the tour.
Lys, who partnered with Eala in doubles during last year’s Wimbledon Championships, said young players tend to lean on one another because they share the same struggles and expectations early in their careers.
“I have a good rapport with many players, whether it’s Marta Kostyuk, Coco Gauff, Alexandra Eala, or even younger players like Zeynep Sonmez. Because we all had a similar breakthrough last year and are also of a similar age, you naturally connect with them. You share the same fears and problems,” Lys said.
“You have to earn respect on the tour; one good tournament isn’t enough. But when you support each other, which is the case with these players, then I’m grateful for that interpersonal support. I know that’s not the case for many players. The atmosphere at the top of the rankings is really tough.”
Currently ranked No. 38 in the world, Eala is awaiting her fate in the draw of the French Open at press time.
The 20-year-old standout from the Rafael Nadal Academy hopes to make a strong impression in Roland Garros following a heartbreaking 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Oleksandra Oliynykova in the Round of 32 of the Strasbourg Open in France.
In the French Open, she is expected to face a loaded field bannered by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Elena Rybakina, No. 3 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Gauff.
Despite carrying the burden of being the lone Filipino competing regularly at the highest level of women’s tennis, Eala said the friendships she built on tour have helped ease the pressure.
“I’m grateful I was able to build these friendships. We understand each other,” Eala said.
“One of my best friends, not just on tour but in life, is Zeynep Sonmez. I’ve grown really close with her. I’m surrounded by so many amazing women.”