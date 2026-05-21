Eala draws strength from tennis buddies

Friendship has become one of the biggest sources of strength for Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala as she continues to navigate the pressure-packed world of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

World No. 81 Eva Lys of Germany admitted that she and the 20-year-old Eala, along with several rising young stars, have formed close bonds while climbing the ranks despite the highly-competitive atmosphere on the tour.

Lys, who partnered with Eala in doubles during last year’s Wimbledon Championships, said young players tend to lean on one another because they share the same struggles and expectations early in their careers.