Benguet capital seeks new water sources as El Niño looms

A recent meeting was conducted following an Audit Observation Memorandum issued by the Commission on Audit regarding the P23-million Spring Development Irrigation Project in La Trinidad, which remains unused more than six years after its completion in 2019.

Awingan said the local government is looking into Ladladok Spring and Bodikewkew Spring in Pico, La Trinidad, as potential sources of additional water supply. The municipal government is also continuing its search for other irrigation water sources to support the needs of the agricultural sector.

The municipal government is collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to explore potential water storage technologies, particularly for use during periods of extreme heat and supply shortages. Awingan assured the public that the local government is maintaining coordination with the La Trinidad Water District (LTWD) to ensure an adequate water supply for residents.

The mayor also disclosed that the local government has established an El Niño Mitigation Council to prepare for and address the potential impacts of the dry spell. Awingan added that water rationing may be implemented as part of measures to conserve and manage the community's water supply.