Batang Kankaloo bag solo MPBL lead

Jeramer Cabanag sparked Caloocan’s final assault with a drive, followed by two free throws each from Jielo Razon and Dom Escobar, and capped it with two charities of his own with 5.7 seconds left.

It was Kymani Ladi, however, who was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player when he pumped in six points in a 10-3 blitz that put Caloocan back in control, 83-79, after wasting a 50-24 spread.

The 6-foot-8 Ladi, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle, tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists, followed by Jammer Jamito with 13 points and seven rebounds, Cabanag with 11 points and four assists, and Paul Hendrix Casin with 10 points.

Caloocan moves ahead of Gensan (9-0) in the race for playoff spots.