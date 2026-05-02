Batang Kankaloo secure solo MPBL lead

Caloocan subdued Marikina, 84-71, and grabbed the solo lead in the SportsPlus MPBL Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on Friday.

The Batang Kankaloo, with Eric Camson at the helm, led as far as 78-56 before cruising to their fifth straight win and moving ahead of Gensan (4-0) in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.