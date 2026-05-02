Batang Kankaloo secure solo MPBL lead

Caloocan subdued Marikina, 84-71, and grabbed the solo lead in the SportsPlus MPBL Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on Friday.
The Batang Kankaloo, with Eric Camson at the helm, led as far as 78-56 before cruising to their fifth straight win and moving ahead of Gensan (4-0) in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Camson wound up with 17 points and eight rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player over Kean Baclaan, with 11 points, six assists and three rebounds, Kymani Ladi, with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Dom Escobar, with 10 points plus six rebounds.
Taller and bigger, the Batang Kankaloo ruled the boards, 45-32, and converted this to more points in the paint, 38-26, in the second game of a triple-bill.
The Marikina Shoemasters slid to 2-3 despite Louie Vigil’s 20-point, seven-rebound, three-assist output, Jeff Javillonar’s 14 points and three assists, and RR Casajeros’ 13 points, four assists and two rebounds.
Biñan Tatak Gel silenced Basilan Steel in the last 3:10 to pull off a come-from-behind 80-70 victory in the nightcap.