SM Supermalls bags two global honors

SM Supermalls earned two Silver Awards at the prestigious ICSC MAXI Awards, gaining international recognition for its sustainability-driven initiatives, “Art From All: Turning Community Action into Public Art” and “The SM Green Movement: Sustaining Communities Through Responsible Design.”
Presented by the International Council of Shopping Centers, the MAXI Awards recognize outstanding marketing campaigns and innovative programs from shopping centers and retail brands worldwide.
SM Supermalls’ “Art From All” initiative was cited for transforming sustainability into an immersive and participatory mall experience.
Launched in May 2025, the campaign encouraged shoppers to donate plastic waste, which was then converted into large-scale public art installations displayed inside malls.
Sustainability infused
Rather than simply promoting environmental awareness, the initiative integrated sustainability directly into the mall experience by making it interactive and community-driven.
Meanwhile, the “SM Green Movement” received recognition for its long-running sustainability framework focused on minimizing the environmental impact of large-scale mall operations.
The program addresses growing concerns over water, energy and waste management in urban communities while promoting greater public awareness on sustainable living.