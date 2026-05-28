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SM Supermalls bags two global honors

The program addresses growing concerns over water, energy and waste management in urban communities while promoting greater public awareness on sustainable living.
HK’s other face A kitchen is shared in a subdivided housing unit in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered Hong Kong to resolve its housing woes that are the result of decades of pervasive inequality, an acute housing shortage, and eye-watering rents. Subdivided flats, created by splitting an apartment into smaller units, are being phased out after a new law regulating them came into effect in March.
HK’s other face A kitchen is shared in a subdivided housing unit in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered Hong Kong to resolve its housing woes that are the result of decades of pervasive inequality, an acute housing shortage, and eye-watering rents. Subdivided flats, created by splitting an apartment into smaller units, are being phased out after a new law regulating them came into effect in March.Peter PARKS/Agence France-Presse
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SM Supermalls earned two Silver Awards at the prestigious ICSC MAXI Awards, gaining international recognition for its sustainability-driven initiatives, “Art From All: Turning Community Action into Public Art” and “The SM Green Movement: Sustaining Communities Through Responsible Design.”

Presented by the International Council of Shopping Centers, the MAXI Awards recognize outstanding marketing campaigns and innovative programs from shopping centers and retail brands worldwide.

HK’s other face A kitchen is shared in a subdivided housing unit in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered Hong Kong to resolve its housing woes that are the result of decades of pervasive inequality, an acute housing shortage, and eye-watering rents. Subdivided flats, created by splitting an apartment into smaller units, are being phased out after a new law regulating them came into effect in March.
SM Supermalls bags two Silver honors at global ICSC MAXI Awards

SM Supermalls’ “Art From All” initiative was cited for transforming sustainability into an immersive and participatory mall experience.

Launched in May 2025, the campaign encouraged shoppers to donate plastic waste, which was then converted into large-scale public art installations displayed inside malls.

Sustainability infused

Rather than simply promoting environmental awareness, the initiative integrated sustainability directly into the mall experience by making it interactive and community-driven.

HK’s other face A kitchen is shared in a subdivided housing unit in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered Hong Kong to resolve its housing woes that are the result of decades of pervasive inequality, an acute housing shortage, and eye-watering rents. Subdivided flats, created by splitting an apartment into smaller units, are being phased out after a new law regulating them came into effect in March.
SM Coastal Cleanups go Beyond trash, teach Communities to care

Meanwhile, the “SM Green Movement” received recognition for its long-running sustainability framework focused on minimizing the environmental impact of large-scale mall operations.

The program addresses growing concerns over water, energy and waste management in urban communities while promoting greater public awareness on sustainable living. 

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