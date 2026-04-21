SM Coastal Cleanups go Beyond trash, teach Communities to care

The coastal cleanup activities took place across SM City La Union, SM City Urdaneta Central, SM City Tanza, SM City Daet, SM City Consolacion, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM J Mall, bringing together communities in a shared effort to protect local coastal environments and divert waste away from the ocean.

During the cleanups, collected waste was carefully sorted and categorized, allowing participants to see firsthand the types of materials commonly found in coastal areas — from plastic packaging and beverage containers to other discarded items that threaten marine life and coastal habitats.

By focusing on waste analysis and segregation, it raised awareness on the impact of improperly managed waste and encouraged Filipinos to adopt more responsible environmental practices in their daily lives.

These coastal cleanup activities form part of SM Supermalls’ broader environmental sustainability programs, aligned with the SM Green Movement and the company’s Waste-Free Future campaign.

“Protecting our coastal and marine environments requires a more proactive, end-to-end approach with the cleanups starting with education, deepening awareness and sustaining collective action,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance and program director for Environment and Sustainability of SM Supermalls. “By helping communities understand the importance of proper waste segregation and responsible waste management, we hope to inspire long-term behavioral change that benefits both people and the planet.”

The initiative also highlights the spirit of bayanihan, bringing together mall communities, environmental partners, and local stakeholders in a shared effort to care for the environment.