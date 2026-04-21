SM Coastal Cleanups go Beyond trash, teach Communities to care

In celebration of World Water Day, SM Supermalls, through its corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares, organized coastal cleanup activities across six locations with seven participating malls nationwide, reinforcing its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable waste management in its most-loved malls.
This year’s coastal cleanup emphasized the importance of enhanced waste segregation education to deepen the understanding among volunteers and communities of proper sorting, recycling and disposal of collected waste. It also underscored that everyday actions — from responsible waste disposal to recycling — play a critical role in protecting marine ecosystems.
The coastal cleanup activities took place across SM City La Union, SM City Urdaneta Central, SM City Tanza, SM City Daet, SM City Consolacion, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM J Mall, bringing together communities in a shared effort to protect local coastal environments and divert waste away from the ocean.
During the cleanups, collected waste was carefully sorted and categorized, allowing participants to see firsthand the types of materials commonly found in coastal areas — from plastic packaging and beverage containers to other discarded items that threaten marine life and coastal habitats.
By focusing on waste analysis and segregation, it raised awareness on the impact of improperly managed waste and encouraged Filipinos to adopt more responsible environmental practices in their daily lives.
These coastal cleanup activities form part of SM Supermalls’ broader environmental sustainability programs, aligned with the SM Green Movement and the company’s Waste-Free Future campaign.
“Protecting our coastal and marine environments requires a more proactive, end-to-end approach with the cleanups starting with education, deepening awareness and sustaining collective action,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance and program director for Environment and Sustainability of SM Supermalls. “By helping communities understand the importance of proper waste segregation and responsible waste management, we hope to inspire long-term behavioral change that benefits both people and the planet.”
The initiative also highlights the spirit of bayanihan, bringing together mall communities, environmental partners, and local stakeholders in a shared effort to care for the environment.
As SM Cares continues to strengthen its sustainability programs throughout the year, the public is encouraged to participate in upcoming environmental initiatives, including World Oceans Day Cleanup Drives in June, International Coastal Cleanup activities in September, and National Environmental Awareness Month initiatives in November.
Through sustained efforts like these, SM Cares continues to empower communities to take part in protecting the environment — all for Filipinos, and all for the planet.
To learn more about SM Cares’ environmental initiatives and how you can take part in upcoming programs, visit https://www.smsupermalls. com/smcares.