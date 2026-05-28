SM Supermalls bags two Silver honors at global ICSC MAXI Awards

SM Supermalls’ “Art From All” initiative was cited for transforming sustainability into an immersive and participatory mall experience.

Launched in May 2025, the campaign encouraged shoppers to donate plastic waste, which were then converted into large-scale public art installations displayed inside malls.

Rather than simply promoting environmental awareness, the initiative integrated sustainability directly into the mall experience by making it interactive and community-driven.

Meanwhile, the “SM Green Movement” received recognition for its long-running sustainability framework focused on minimizing the environmental impact of large-scale mall operations.

The program addresses growing concerns over water, energy, and waste management in urban communities while promoting greater public awareness on sustainable living.

The recognition reflects SM Supermalls’ continuing efforts to promote Filipino creativity, strengthen community engagement, and encourage environmentally responsible practices through its nationwide mall network.