Metro Cebu braces for possible rotational brownouts

Areas that may be affected from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. include portions of Punta Princesa, Quiot, San Roque, Poblacion Pardo, Bulacao, Kinasang-an Pardo, Basak, Basak Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, and Buhisan in Cebu City.

From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., affected areas may include Cotcot, Nangka, Poblacion, Tayud, Jubay, and Catarman in Liloan.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., possible interruptions could hit Ermita, Duljo Fatima, Mambaling, Pahina Central, Tisa, Sawang Calero, Suba, and San Nicolas Proper in Cebu City.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., outages may affect Inayawan and Mambaling, including parts of Talisay City such as Cansojong, Dumlog, San Isidro, San Roque, and Poblacion.

Visayan Electric also said portions of Basak Pardo, Bulacao, Cogon Pardo, Inayawan, Kinasang-an, and Mambaling, along with parts of Talisay City, could experience interruptions between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., possible outages may hit areas in Consolacion and Liloan, including Calero, Cansaga, Lamac, Pepito, Pitogo, Catarman, Jugan, and Yati.

Meanwhile, portions of Mandaue City such as Centro, Basak, Paknaan, Jagobiao, Labogon, Tabok, and nearby parts of Consolacion may experience interruptions from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.