AboitizPower: Nuke talks still preliminary, no timetable set

However, the company emphasized that the agreement is purely exploratory and non-binding, with no commitment to pursue or build a facility yet.

“At this stage, the Company is focused on preliminary evaluations and, consequently, no decisions or schedule around this have been defined,” AboitizPower said in a disclosure.

The company cast the study as part of its long-term push to secure more stable and competitively priced electricity as the country continues to grapple with high power rates and growing energy demand.

“AboitizPower remains focused on providing reliable and reasonably priced energy to its customers while minimizing environmental and community impact,” the company said.

The DOE earlier said the agreement would support a comprehensive feasibility study on potential nuclear power sites — including the BNPP — covering site suitability, safety, security, infrastructure, and regulatory readiness underInternational Atomic Energy Agency standards.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the government is targeting 1,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity by 2032, scaling up to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 MW by 2050 to diversify the country’s energy sources.