Honey: real vs fake

Natural and nutrient-rich, honey is packed with antimicrobial properties and antioxidants that make it not only a healthy sweetener, but also a potent beauty product ingredient and cure for cough, wound, burns and even dry and red eyes.

Buying honey, however, could be challenging because there are many “fakes” in the market, which was why Raffles Makati executive chef Daniel Guevara Quintero considered real honey a true culinary “luxury” like caviar and truffle.

“It’s real luxury because honey, for me, is not different from mushroom like a truffle, right? Like an expensive fish or like other items that are maybe super expensive,” he told this writer in an exclusive interview in 2024.