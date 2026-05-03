Honey hints forest’s soul

A single drop of honey can reveal the soul of a forest. This sums up the research by University of the Philippines scientists on wild honey in Palaui Island, off the northeastern tip of Cagayan.

The researchers found that each honey sample carried a unique chemical fingerprint reflecting the plants bees had visited. The metabolite hypaphorine, a compound linked to narra, appeared abundantly in honey from Palaui, where narra forests remain intact.