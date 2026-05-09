Swarm of bees killed honey gatherer in Bukidnon?

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The body A 65 year old honey gatherer who went missing for eight days was found in the early stage of decomposition near a river after falling from a cliff apparently fleeing from a swarm of bees he disturbed along Manumpali river in Lantapan Bukidnon.

The Lantapan Municipal police station identified the victim as alias Momong a resident of Purok 4 barangay poblacion.

The victim was last seen alive last 1 May to gather will honey along the Manumpali river but failed to return home.

At about 4;20 Friday afternoon a concern citizen reported to the police about a decomposing body along the river bank.

Responding police found th body slumped on a rock after falling from a cliff near forested area.

Investigation revealed that the victim regularly gather wild honey in th forested area to sell it to the local market.

Residents in the area the area theorized that he disturbed a bee hive triggering a swarm of bees to attack the victim as he was gathering wild honey near the cliff.

Police ruled out foul play in the incident.