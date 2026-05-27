DENR halts tree-cutting operations along Quirino Ave. for further study

DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna admitted that issuing tree-cutting permits is a "painful and heavy responsibility" and that "nobody wants to cut trees."

“But it is necessary. What we want to convey to the public is that we have studied it well. We are doing things, coordinating with the proponent and with the local government unit of [Manila] on how we can address what happened,” he said.

The DENR originally permitted a total of 617 trees to be removed. However, the 245 trees that have already been taken down triggered a massive public outcry, especially from environmental advocates. They argue that these mature trees cannot easily be replaced by the legally required 50,700 seedlings, noting it will take decades for the public to fully experience their environmental benefits again.