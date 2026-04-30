FIRST-IN-THE-CITY DINING SPOTS: At SM City Zamboanga

Celebrating the city’s rich culinary roots, SM City Zamboanga shines a spotlight on homegrown flavors that continue to define the city’s local taste. These concepts bring authenticity to every dish, offering familiar favorites that resonate with the community and honor Zamboanga’s vibrant food culture.At the heart of every great city is a love for food, and SM City Zamboanga continues to bring both excitement and comfort to both global flavors and local pride. From first-in-the-city dining experiences to proudly local dining experiences, the mall brings together a vibrant mix of culinary concepts that reflect both global tastes and Zamboanga’s rich, community-driven food culture.

More than just a place to dine, SM City Zamboanga is where discoveries happen. It is where familiar favorites meet new indulgences, and where every visit becomes an opportunity to try something different! Whether you are craving something familiar and comforting, looking into exploring something new, or simply looking for a place to gather, a world of flavors awaits, made thoughtfully and always for you.

First Flavors: A New Era of Dining in the City

Every great food destination begins with something new (and exciting!). At SM City Zamboanga, these first-in-thecity are some of our country’s most-loved brands finally available in the city, giving Zamboangueños more reasons to explore, indulge and satisfy some long-time cravings in exciting new ways.