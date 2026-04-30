FIRST-IN-THE-CITY DINING SPOTS: At SM City Zamboanga

Celebrating the city’s rich culinary roots, SM City Zamboanga shines a spotlight on homegrown flavors that continue to define the city’s local taste. These concepts bring authenticity to every dish, offering familiar favorites that resonate with the community and honor Zamboanga’s vibrant food culture.At the heart of every great city is a love for food, and SM City Zamboanga continues to bring both excitement and comfort to both global flavors and local pride. From first-in-the-city dining experiences to proudly local dining experiences, the mall brings together a vibrant mix of culinary concepts that reflect both global tastes and Zamboanga’s rich, community-driven food culture.
More than just a place to dine, SM City Zamboanga is where discoveries happen. It is where familiar favorites meet new indulgences, and where every visit becomes an opportunity to try something different! Whether you are craving something familiar and comforting, looking into exploring something new, or simply looking for a place to gather, a world of flavors awaits, made thoughtfully and always for you.
Every great food destination begins with something new (and exciting!). At SM City Zamboanga, these first-in-thecity are some of our country’s most-loved brands finally available in the city, giving Zamboangueños more reasons to explore, indulge and satisfy some long-time cravings in exciting new ways.
At SM City Zamboanga, the dining experience continues to grow with even more to look forward to in the months ahead! A new wave of proudly local concepts is set to open, including Astana by Dennis Coffee Garden, Mazurizios and Casa Velyn, each bringing their own unique flavors, crowd favorites and specialties to the mix. As more options continue to open up, so do the reasons to gather, explore and satisfy everyday cravings!
Let your next great food trip be the perfect reason to come together, only here at your most-loved mall, SM Supermalls, where every experience is made all for you! Follow @smsupermalls on social media or visit www. smsupermalls.com for the latest updates and events.
Tokyo Tokyo
Bringing a taste of Japan closer to home, Tokyo Tokyo at the Lower Ground Level serves its signature rice meals, ramen and bento sets, offering a comforting and familiar introduction to Japanese flavors done the Filipino way.
JCO Reserve
Elevating the cafe experience, JCO Reserve located at the Upper Ground Level delivers a more refined café experience, featuring more options for specialty coffee, meals, and a more elevated ambiance.
Classic Savory
A timeless favorite finally arrives in the city, as Classic Savory at the Lower Ground Level brings its iconic Filipino-Chinese dishes and heritage recipes that have long been a staple for family gatherings and celebrations.
Coco’s Milk
Tea Adding a refreshing twist to the lineup, Coco’s Milk Tea delivers crowd-favorite milk tea blends and customizable drinks that cater to every kind of craving. Ready to indulge in your Three Panda Milktea cravings? Find them at the Ground Level of the central area of the mall.
Salo
At the heart of shared dining, Salo, located at Level 2 of the food court, gathers a variety of flavors in one space, offering quick, satisfying choices, such as their famous Lechon Paella, that bring people together over good food and everyday moments.
Celebrating the city’s rich culinary roots, SM City Zamboanga shines a spotlight on homegrown flavors that continue to define the city’s local taste. These concepts bring authenticity to every dish, offering familiar favorites that resonate with the community and honor Zamboanga’s vibrant food culture.
Asadores
A well-loved local favorite, Asadores is known for its famous Texas-styled smoked BBQ, savory flavors and nopork service for our Muslim community that keeps guests coming back. Crowd favorites include their Asadores Burger, Chicken Skewers and Smoked Beef Meals, mustindulge options for every Zamboangueño in town! Whether you are dining solo or sharing a meal, Asadores located at Level 2 of the mall’s Food Court offers a comforting taste of home that captures the essence of everyday Zamboangueño dining.