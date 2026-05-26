Cebu keeps growing

Dottie Wurgler, Multi property GM of Sheraton Cebu, Mactan and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu, Mactan, said the hotel was designed to let guests balance work, leisure and relaxation while enjoying the Flavors and beauty of Mactan.

In true Fairfield fashion, guests enjoyed a lively and relaxed atmosphere with classic American favorites served al fresco. Adding to the fun and interactive experience were caricature sketch sessions and personalized bag making activities, giving guests memorable keepsakes from the celebration.

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The launch of Cebu based egg supplier Eggcelsior marked an exciting new chapter in mobile food distribution powered by a reliable fleet of Toyota Tamaraw units.

The ceremonial turnover of 10 mobile store units was led by Masando Hashimoto, president of Toyota Motor Philippines, alongside Eggcelsior president and CEO Alvin Hing.

The event highlighted how the Toyota Tamaraw fleet will play a vital role in ensuring timely deliveries and expanding Eggcelsior's reach across various areas.