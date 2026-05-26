Cebu keeps growing

Two significant events recently took place in Cebu and Mactan, both of which are expected to contribute to the growth and development of the community.
For more than three decades, Fairfield, inspired by the Fairfield farm owned by Marriott founders Willard and Alice Marriott in Virginia, USA, has welcomed guests with the warmth and comfort of family. This spirit was celebrated during the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Cebu, Mactan, marking another milestone in the brand's global expansion.
In his brief remarks, Duke Nam, regional vice president for Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, Marriott International expressed pride in introducing the property where business and leisure come together seamlessly. The debut reinforces the confidence in Mactan as a gateway in the Visayas and their commitment in expanding their presence in high demand destination across the country.
Dottie Wurgler, Multi property GM of Sheraton Cebu, Mactan and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu, Mactan, said the hotel was designed to let guests balance work, leisure and relaxation while enjoying the Flavors and beauty of Mactan.
In true Fairfield fashion, guests enjoyed a lively and relaxed atmosphere with classic American favorites served al fresco. Adding to the fun and interactive experience were caricature sketch sessions and personalized bag making activities, giving guests memorable keepsakes from the celebration.
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The launch of Cebu based egg supplier Eggcelsior marked an exciting new chapter in mobile food distribution powered by a reliable fleet of Toyota Tamaraw units.
The ceremonial turnover of 10 mobile store units was led by Masando Hashimoto, president of Toyota Motor Philippines, alongside Eggcelsior president and CEO Alvin Hing.
The event highlighted how the Toyota Tamaraw fleet will play a vital role in ensuring timely deliveries and expanding Eggcelsior's reach across various areas.