Teodoro lauds NegOcc peace efforts, backs anti-insurgency drive

He also assured the continued cooperation of the AFP with local governments not only in internal security operations but also in disaster response and rehabilitation efforts amid the situation involving Mount Kanlaon.

“Ang aming pwedeng gawin talaga ay masugpo ‘yung armado. Pero over and above that, ang ating mga sundalo ay tinatanggap ang mga returning rebels katulong ng local government. Kaya nga nandito rin ako para i-commend ang provincial government and all the officials of Negros Occidental for their firm stance because they're also invested in the process,” Teodoro said.

The Defense secretary also dismissed allegations of irregularities in military operations in Toboso and Cauayan that resulted in casualties among members of an armed communist group, warning against narratives seeking to revive calls for peace talks with communist insurgents.

“They are using the tragic death of these 19 as a propaganda tool for them to gain relevance, power, and maybe they seek the status of legitimacy,” he said. “I'm sorry, it's not going to fly.”

Teodoro also questioned claims that six of the 19 individuals killed during the 19 April encounter in Toboso were civilians and not rebel members.

According to the Defense chief, groups making such claims should present evidence, otherwise the allegations would remain “hearsay.”

“What kind of credibility that you give to the statement of a terrorists organization. There's a lot of disinformation, and I am here to correct that misimpression and disinformation,” he said.

Teodoro also visited the 79th Infantry Battalion in Sagay City and the 15th Infantry Battalion in Cauayan town to personally thank troops for their continued efforts in combating insurgency, responding to disasters, and supporting local community development.

He assured military personnel that while the AFP continues performing its mandate, the DND remains committed to supporting the military’s modernization and transformation efforts.