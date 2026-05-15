Gibo rejects peace talks, pushes AFP modernization

He said the division continues to prevent the resurgence of communist insurgency in former strongholds of the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and National Democratic Front.

“It is still critical in the sense that the old situation can no longer be allowed to return. We need a strong presence. But at the same time, external defense is also critical,” Teodoro said in Filipino, referring to decades of armed conflict in Northern Luzon.

The Defense chief said intensified military operations and reintegration programs have significantly weakened insurgent groups, citing the growing number of rebel returnees.

“The old program continues because many are already surrendering,” he said, referring to gains under the government’s Barangay Development Program and Balik-Loob Program.

Teodoro maintained that reopening formal peace negotiations with communist rebels would only strengthen insurgent forces, arguing that previous talks failed to produce meaningful results.

“There is also proven insincerity on the part of the NPA,” he said.

He added that the government remains open to accepting surrendered rebels back into mainstream society through rehabilitation and livelihood assistance programs coordinated with agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

Aside from counterinsurgency efforts, Teodoro emphasized the strategic importance of Northern Luzon in the country’s external defense posture, particularly along the Pacific coastline and the West Philippine Sea.

He said the government is strengthening military basing, airport infrastructure and logistical capabilities in the region, including areas covered by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Teodoro also highlighted the administration’s military modernization efforts but stressed that acquiring weapons and equipment alone would not guarantee operational readiness.

“The equipment is useless if there is no infrastructure and if our soldiers do not have the skills to operate it,” he said in Filipino.

He said military assets become ineffective without proper infrastructure, maintenance systems and trained personnel to support operations.

Comparing the situation to owning a cellphone without a battery, Teodoro said modern equipment would be useless without the necessary support systems.

Teodoro also thanked residents of Regions 1 and 2 and the Cordillera for their continued support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and expressed hope for sustained cooperation in promoting peace, security and development across Northern Luzon.