Girl drowns during summer camp

A summer camp activity turned tragic after an eight-year-old girl drowned in a resort in the City of Naga, Cebu.

The victim, identified as Francisc Mary Libradilla Aldava, 8, of Guiwanon, Barili, Cebu, was attending a summer camp held in Barangay Inayagan when the incident occurred.

Authorities said three lifeguards on duty failed to notice and rescue the child as she submerged in the swimming pool. Police Master Sergeant Aristeo Tampus, the investigator, said the lifeguards admitted they were monitoring another pool where more children, including toddlers, were swimming at the time.