Girl drowns during summer camp

A summer camp activity turned tragic after an eight-year-old girl drowned in a resort in the City of Naga, Cebu.
The victim, identified as Francisc Mary Libradilla Aldava, 8, of Guiwanon, Barili, Cebu, was attending a summer camp held in Barangay Inayagan when the incident occurred.
Authorities said three lifeguards on duty failed to notice and rescue the child as she submerged in the swimming pool. Police Master Sergeant Aristeo Tampus, the investigator, said the lifeguards admitted they were monitoring another pool where more children, including toddlers, were swimming at the time.
“Their focus was on the other pool because there were more swimmers there,” Tampus said.
The child was with her Taekwondo coaches and teammates during the activity, with parents reportedly giving consent but not accompanying the group.
The victim’s family has raised concerns over the resort’s safety protocols after learning that none of the lifeguards noticed the drowning in time.
The resort reportedly had three lifeguards assigned to two swimming pools located about five to 10 meters apart.
The child was rushed to South General Hospital in Naga City but was declared dead the following day.