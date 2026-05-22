Nartatez orders probe into ‘secret meetings’ in missing sabungeros case

“Any action outside of what the PNP should do is not only a betrayal of our mandate but also of the trust and confidence of the people we serve. Let us always allow our moral compass to lead the way towards the integrity and professionalism of our organization,” Nartatez said.

While he respects and understands meetings between parties involved, Nartatez said it becomes a serious matter requiring PNP action if police personnel are facilitating or intervening in cases already pending before the courts.

The missing sabungeros case remains one of the country’s most controversial unresolved investigations after several cockfighting enthusiasts disappeared between 2021 and 2022.

Napolcom earlier revealed the alleged involvement of two police officers in facilitating secret meetings involving relatives of missing sabungeros and dismissed policemen.

Nartatez stressed that all personnel are expected to observe professionalism and remain within the bounds of their authority, especially in sensitive cases involving ongoing criminal investigations.

He also called on individuals with knowledge of the alleged meetings to cooperate with authorities and help establish the truth behind the incident, adding that the PNP’s internal probe runs parallel with an investigation being conducted by Napolcom.

The PNP assured the public that the investigation will proceed without favoritism and that any officer proven to have improperly intervened in the case will be held accountable under the law.