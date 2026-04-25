A timeless escape in Quezon

There comes a time when the city begins to feel like a room with no windows. Hours compress, the air grows dense and rest feels like a luxury. In this quiet fatigue, the simple act of leaving becomes a form of renewal. To step beyond the concrete streets is to remember that life moves differently elsewhere, slower, fuller and touched by a gentler light. It is not always about distance, but about allowing space for the mind to loosen its grip on urgency.

Among the places in the south that answer this longing, one remains etched in nostalgia. For many families, at least one story leads back to Villa Escudero Plantations and Resort. The journey itself begins to soften the spirit, taking about two hours from Metro Manila as highways give way to open landscapes and the horizon stretches into fields of green. In the coming years, this travel time is expected to shorten to roughly 45 minutes from Alabang with the completion of the South Luzon Expressway Phase 4, alongside the rise of a new commercial hub, The Central, poised to open Quezon to wider opportunities.