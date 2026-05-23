Let the kids play

Since its introduction to the country by British railway workers in the 1880s, golf has been known as a sport that is exclusive to the rich and powerful.

If you want to play, and be actually good at it, you better have a fat bank account and a powerful connection who will endorse you to the exclusive clubs. For an ordinary Filipino, the greens of the Manila Golf Club and Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club are but a distant dream — forbidden fairways surrounded by high walls and higher membership fees.

For decades, the closest a poor kid with a golf dream could get was to be a caddy, carrying the heavy bags of wealthy businessmen and powerful politicians, making just enough in tips to survive another day.

But that culture is about to change.