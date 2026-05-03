PSC set to roll out ‘Fairway’ program

From exclusive fairways to inclusive pathways, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is reshaping the nation’s golf landscape through a groundbreaking grassroots program.
More than just a training initiative, the “Fairway to the Future” program, mounted in partnership with the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), is designed to unlock medal potential, democratize access, and nurture the next generation of Filipino champions.
“Golf has long been confined to private clubs and elite circles. Fairway to the Future aims to break that barrier by designating government-owned and partner courses as national training facilities,” PSC chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio said.
Gregorio emphasized that the move ensures junior golfers from diverse backgrounds — public school students, children of caddies, and out-of-school youth — can step onto fairways and receive world-class instruction.
“We are proud to introduce an inclusive grassroots golf program that is a world first — without parallel anywhere. It represents a transformative step forward, poised to redefine Philippine golf and open opportunities for every child with a dream," NGAP president Al Panlilio added.
No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the PSC to craft a groundbreaking grassroots golf program in line with the President’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) directive to ensure support for sports.
“They are saying that only the well-off in life can excel in golf. This national grassroots program of the PSC and NGAP will prove that golf is for everyone. As President Marcos himself declared in his last SONA: ‘Let the kids play,’” Gregorio added.
The program is designed to deliver Olympic medal potential, unlock regional talent, sustain athlete engagement, and drive socio-economic empowerment by opening golf to underserved youth.
With access to fairways for those who have traditionally been shut out, the program transforms golf into a true vehicle for opportunity and empowerment.
“With this national grassroots program, we can prove that golf is for every Filipino youth who is dreaming of becoming a world champion,” Gregorio said.
Its trailblazing nature will open the fairways of 20 participating courses nationwide to golfers aged 18 and below, with daily access from 2 p.m. until twilight. Driving range bays will likewise be available throughout the day, guided by NGAP-accredited professionals.
“It’s important to know that it’s The R&A that comes here to train the coaches. So, it’s also a professional development pathway for our pool of coaches,” NGAP secretary-general Bones Floro said.
This multi-agency initiative will be launched on 18 May at the Club Intramuros Golf Course in Manila in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bases Conversion Development Authority and the Department of National Defense.