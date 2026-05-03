PSC set to roll out ‘Fairway’ program

“Golf has long been confined to private clubs and elite circles. Fairway to the Future aims to break that barrier by designating government-owned and partner courses as national training facilities,” PSC chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio said.

Gregorio emphasized that the move ensures junior golfers from diverse backgrounds — public school students, children of caddies, and out-of-school youth — can step onto fairways and receive world-class instruction.

“We are proud to introduce an inclusive grassroots golf program that is a world first — without parallel anywhere. It represents a transformative step forward, poised to redefine Philippine golf and open opportunities for every child with a dream," NGAP president Al Panlilio added.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the PSC to craft a groundbreaking grassroots golf program in line with the President’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) directive to ensure support for sports.

“They are saying that only the well-off in life can excel in golf. This national grassroots program of the PSC and NGAP will prove that golf is for everyone. As President Marcos himself declared in his last SONA: ‘Let the kids play,’” Gregorio added.