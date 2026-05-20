Who gets to play? That’s changing

It may have taken time to get here, but its rollout is a welcome step — one that could finally uncover hidden talent across the country, especially in communities where access and exposure have long been scarce.

More than 20 golf courses are now opening their doors to junior players for free starting at 2 p.m. — a simple but meaningful first move. From there, the program hopes to provide young golfers not just access, but proper training, competition and guidance.

Philippine golf has seen this story before. Many of its greatest names started with very little.

Larry Montes, Celestino Tugot and Ben Arda all began as caddies before rising to become multiple Philippine Open champions, combining for 21 titles — 12 of them from Montes alone. Frankie Miñoza, the son of a greenskeeper in Bukidnon, went on to win 34 professional titles across Asia, Japan and the Philippines.

Even in more recent years, players like Juvic Pagunsan have carried that tradition, building successful international careers from similarly humble beginnings.

But those stories have become rarer.

The old, informal pathway — learning the game by spending time around courses — has slowly narrowed. Stricter access, fewer chances to play, and the rising cost of equipment, coaching, and competition have made it harder for young players from modest backgrounds to break through. The sport itself has also become more structured and expensive, often favoring those who can afford early training and exposure.

“Fairway to the Future” is trying to change that.

Beyond access, it puts a premium on guidance. Week-long clinics led by R&A-accredited coaches will help train not just players, but also club representatives who can carry that knowledge forward. Early support from partners like The International Series and Bingo Plus — through equipment and ball donations — adds another layer of momentum.

“We believe that there’s talent outside of the exclusive courses. Hindi lang pang mayaman ang golf. Golf is everyone,” said PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

At its core, the program is about more than finding the next star. It is about giving more kids a chance to pick up a club in the first place.

By tapping public courses, military camps, and underserved communities, the initiative is making a clear statement: talent isn’t limited to those who can afford it.

There is also a practical side to it. In golf, early exposure matters, and without it, a lot of talent is never seen. By reaching public school students, out-of-school youth, and the children of caddies and course workers, the program is going directly to those who have long been left on the sidelines.

Of course, starting a program is one thing; keeping it going is another. Equipment, coaching, and access all require long-term commitment. Early backing from private partners is encouraging, but consistency — not ceremony — will determine whether this truly works.

Still, it is a promising start. If it delivers, it won’t just produce better golfers — it could reshape the future of the sport in the Philippines.