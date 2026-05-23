Isang Pasasalamat to our Angels in Red Vests

If you are just looking from the outside, you might think social work is just boring paperwork and red tape. But if you’ve ever been in a tight spot — whether from a bad typhoon or a sudden financial emergency — these guys are an absolute lifeline. They’re the ones who step up right when things get chaotic, ready to absorb the stress and worry of millions of Filipinos.

Making things happen, with a smile

We see them in action all the time, completely changing the game. Just look at how they handle the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Recently, they pulled off massive, super-fast operations for thousands of jeepney drivers, delivery riders, and tricycle drivers who were feeling the pinch of rising prices. Instead of making people wait in line for hours on end, the DSWD is constantly improving its manner of payout.

At the same time, you’ll find DSWD staff stationed at our airports, waiting to welcome back distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) flying home from tough situations abroad. They don’t just hand over financial aid and wish them luck—they actually sit down with them. They listen to their stories, offer a warm meal, provide psychological support, and give them the comforting reassurance that they’re finally safe back home.

They face millions of Filipinos who are going through the worst days of their lives, and they do it not with a cold, robotic attitude, but with a genuine smile and endless patience.