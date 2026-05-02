Salute to the Filipino spirit this Labor Day

We are currently weathering a storm that goes beyond the usual economic cycles. The energy crisis has become a silent thief. For the regular worker, the high electricity rates aren’t just numbers on a bill; they are the difference between an extra kilo of rice or a week’s school allowance.

For our small entrepreneurs and freelancers, “red alerts” on the grid don’t just mean a dark room — they mean lost billable hours, missed deadlines, and spoiled inventory. It is a grueling test of our celebrated resilience.

In this struggle, the role of organized labor remains to be a lighthouse. Groups like the Confederation of Filipino Workers (CFW) have been instrumental in ensuring that the worker’s voice isn’t drowned out by the hum of machinery.

The CFW has long advocated for more than just wage hikes — it has championed social protection, jobs security, and the dignity of the person behind the payroll. Its successes in pushing for better collective bargaining and legal protections serve as a reminder that when we stand together, the “little guy” becomes a formidable force.

However, the government must do more than just applaud our “heroism” from the sidelines. To truly champion workers’ rights, the state must move toward aggressive energy reform to lower the cost of living and doing business. Beyond that, there is a pressing need to bridge the gap in benefits for our growing freelance and gig economy — workers who are often left without a safety net despite being the backbone of our modern services sector.