The Labor Day worth celebrating

Inflation continues to rise, fueled by the weakening peso and the tension in the Middle East. There are projections that up to 1.3-million Filipinos may fall below the poverty line. And perhaps most heartbreaking of all, as many as 200,000 overseas Filipino workers may lose their jobs because of the war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Behind these numbers are not just statistics, they are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons.

I remember speaking to a mother from Las Piñas whose husband works abroad. When news of the instability broke out, she quietly began setting aside portions of their already limited budget, just in case he would need to come home suddenly. Yet even in her uncertainty, she continued her weekly practice of cooking extra food for a neighbor who had recently lost her job.

“Pareho lang kaming nangangamba,” she told me, “pero hindi pwedeng sabay kaming mawalan ng pag-asa” (We are both worried, but we both can’t lose hope).

That is the Filipino spirit.

Another story reached me of a young seafarer who, despite delayed wages due to disrupted operations, still sent money home, not just for his family, but to help pay for his younger sibling’s school fees. When asked why, he simply said, “Kahit mahirap, tuloy lang. Para sa kanila” (Even if we’re poor, we go on. It’s for them).