The Labor Day worth celebrating

Last week, as we marked Labor Day, I found myself thinking not only of celebration, but of quiet courage.
Recent headlines have not been kind. One report said four out of 10 Filipinos were now struggling financially. Another survey showed that half of our people felt their quality of life had declined in the past year.
Inflation continues to rise, fueled by the weakening peso and the tension in the Middle East. There are projections that up to 1.3-million Filipinos may fall below the poverty line. And perhaps most heartbreaking of all, as many as 200,000 overseas Filipino workers may lose their jobs because of the war involving the US, Israel and Iran.
Behind these numbers are not just statistics, they are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons.
I remember speaking to a mother from Las Piñas whose husband works abroad. When news of the instability broke out, she quietly began setting aside portions of their already limited budget, just in case he would need to come home suddenly. Yet even in her uncertainty, she continued her weekly practice of cooking extra food for a neighbor who had recently lost her job.
“Pareho lang kaming nangangamba,” she told me, “pero hindi pwedeng sabay kaming mawalan ng pag-asa” (We are both worried, but we both can’t lose hope).
That is the Filipino spirit.
Another story reached me of a young seafarer who, despite delayed wages due to disrupted operations, still sent money home, not just for his family, but to help pay for his younger sibling’s school fees. When asked why, he simply said, “Kahit mahirap, tuloy lang. Para sa kanila” (Even if we’re poor, we go on. It’s for them).
In times of crisis, our laborers do not retreat, they carry more.
Our overseas workers, in particular, have always been the silent pillars of our economy. When global tensions rise, when currencies weaken, when inflation stretches every peso, they endure the first and the hardest impact. And yet, they continue to give. Their remittances keep households afloat, their sacrifices sustain dreams, and their resilience fuels our nation’s growth.
But beyond economics, what they truly give is something deeper: hope.
Scripture reminds us in Galatians 6:9, “Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
Our laborers live this truth daily. They rise before dawn, cross oceans, face uncertainty, and still choose to provide, to serve, and to love.
As we reflect on Labor Day, may we look beyond the headlines and into the hearts of those who continue to give, even when they have so little left. Their generosity is not measured in abundance, but in sacrifice.
And perhaps, in our own small ways, we are called to do the same. To check on a neighbor. To share what we can. To stand in solidarity with those who carry more than their share.
Because in every act of quiet generosity, we become part of the strength that keeps our nation moving forward.
And in honoring our laborers, not just in words, but in action, we keep the spirit of a truly generous heart alive.