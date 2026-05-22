New hike excuse: Summer demand

Pump prices for petroleum products are expected to rise again next week, with diesel and gasoline likely to see fresh hikes amid the tight global supply and lingering geopolitical uncertainties, according to an industry source.

Based on the first four trading days’ Mean of Platts Singapore and foreign exchange averages, diesel prices may increase by around P1 to P1.30 per liter, while gasoline could go up by P1.20 to P1.50 per liter in the week of 25 May.

This would bring estimated Metro Manila retail pump prices to P73.22 to P94.03 per liter for diesel and P73.81 to P109.61 per liter for gasoline, depending on the grade.