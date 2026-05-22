Creamline-Cignal duel A as Game of the Year

After countless epic battles throughout the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season, Creamline and Cignal saved the best for last.

The Cool Smashers regained their place at the top of the league with a thrilling 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11 victory over the Super Spikers to win the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference championship in Game 2 of the finals on 23 April at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For the high-octane action in the brightest of stages, that clash for the crown will be feted as the Game of the Year in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards on 30 May at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao.