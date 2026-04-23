Creamline reclaims All-Filipino throne

In front of a 17,358-strong crowd, the Cool Smashers captured their 11th title overall and first since completing a rare grand slam in 2024.

Creamline reclaimed the crown it lost last year for its seventh all-local tournament championship.

The Cool Smashers drew first blood last Tuesday in dominating fashion, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, but encountered resistance from the Super Spikers in their rematch.

Once again, the championship eluded Cignal as it came out empty-handed in the biggest stage in its third try.