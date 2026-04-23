Creamline reclaims All-Filipino throne

The queens have returned.
Creamline ascended back to the throne after over a year of absence with an emotional, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11, Game 2 win over hard-fighting Cignal to complete a sweep of the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference finals series Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
In front of a 17,358-strong crowd, the Cool Smashers captured their 11th title overall and first since completing a rare grand slam in 2024.
Creamline reclaimed the crown it lost last year for its seventh all-local tournament championship.
The Cool Smashers drew first blood last Tuesday in dominating fashion, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, but encountered resistance from the Super Spikers in their rematch.
Once again, the championship eluded Cignal as it came out empty-handed in the biggest stage in its third try.