You just can’t count Creamline out

Overcoming adversities, pulling through a couple of near-elimination experiences and painstakingly rebuilding a lost dynasty from scratch made the Cool Smashers’ 2026 All-Filipino Conference (AFC) a whole lot sweeter.

Removed from the throne for over a year, Creamline completed its redemption tour when Tots Carlos shut the door on Vanie Gandler for the championship point in the nailbiter finals Game 2 five-setter in front of a loud sea of pink and white inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday night.

After almost a two-year wait, the Cool Smashers are champions once again.

“Super happy. It’s been a year since we last stepped into the finals. And then you experience the excitement of the game, especially here in Game 2, which went to five sets. It was an intense and pressure-packed game,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said after a hard-fought 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11, closeout win in the best-of-three finals.

“Happy that Creamline once again captured the championship.”

The most-decorated team in the league has gone through a lot since making history with a rare grand slam in 2024.

It would then lose all of its titles, starting with a runner-up finish behind disbanded Petro Gazz in last year’s six-month-long AFC.

The Cool Smashers then missed the finals of the inaugural PVL On Tour and Invitationals before finishing sixth in the 2026 Reinforced Conference — their worst result since joining the league in 2017.

But it didn’t break Creamline. In fact, it fueled its desire to regain lost glory.

While the rest of the field beefed up their rosters by acquiring additional talent, the Cool Smashers stuck with their battle-tested core and welcomed the return of decorated setter Jia Morado-De Guzman after a three-year overseas stint as well as Bernadeth Pons after skipping a couple of conferences to concentrate on her beach volleyball duties for the national team.

Parading a relatively healthier and complete squad and playing through its strengths, system and staying true to its brand of volleyball paid dividends.

“We just stuck to the system that we have and pushed to improve from our lapses last year. For three conferences, we came up short of reaching the finals. But this year is different. We put in our effort and time to prepare for this conference,” Meneses said.

“There were injuries and illnesses, but I’m proud of my players because every time we missed a player, the bench was there to step up and contribute. So, it’s total team effort for us in this conference. I guess that was the key to our championship. Someone’s ready to fill in. That’s the best that has happened for Creamline this conference. Everybody delivered,” he added.