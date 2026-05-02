Magalong orders crackdown on polluters

BAGUIO CITY — Piles of lawsuits will be filed against residents and businesses caught discharging solid waste and wastewater into the city’s waterways.
Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city will take a more aggressive stance against violators to address the continued pollution of rivers, creeks and canals.
Data from the City Environment and Parks Management Office–Environment Management Division showed that more than 60 cases have already been filed. Common violations include direct wastewater discharge, overflowing septic tanks and improper disposal of soil and animal waste.
Magalong has also ordered police and public order and safety units to intensify monitoring and enforcement.
Under current city policy, those issued notices of violation are required to pay a P5,000 administrative fine and correct the violations within three days. Failure to comply will result in the filing of appropriate cases.
City data also showed that 346 notices of violation have been issued so far this year. Of these, 123 have complied, while 31 have paid fines. Inspections are ongoing in structures located near the Balili and Bued rivers.
Officials said the crackdown is in line with Republic Act 9275 or the Clean Water Act and the city’s environmental code.
The Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said violators of RA 9275 may face fines ranging from P10,000 to P200,000 per day of violation, with penalties increasing every two years. Gross violations may also lead to imprisonment of two to 12 years and closure of operations.