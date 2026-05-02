Magalong orders crackdown on polluters

Data from the City Environment and Parks Management Office–Environment Management Division showed that more than 60 cases have already been filed. Common violations include direct wastewater discharge, overflowing septic tanks and improper disposal of soil and animal waste.

Magalong has also ordered police and public order and safety units to intensify monitoring and enforcement.

Under current city policy, those issued notices of violation are required to pay a P5,000 administrative fine and correct the violations within three days. Failure to comply will result in the filing of appropriate cases.

City data also showed that 346 notices of violation have been issued so far this year. Of these, 123 have complied, while 31 have paid fines. Inspections are ongoing in structures located near the Balili and Bued rivers.