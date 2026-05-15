Designing multifunctional bathroom for family living

“It supports simultaneous use through clear zoning while allowing parents to assist children or elderly family members without compromising privacy,” she explained. “The storage solutions are thoughtfully placed and accessible to reduce strain and improve daily efficiency.”

Originally designed for a family of four, the seven-square-meter bathroom was planned for a condominium unit. However, the concept may also be adapted to various residential settings, making it ideal for both compact urban homes and larger family dwellings.

The layout features an intuitive, human-centered arrangement that adapts to various life stages and activities. Families can enjoy fluid daily movement through private zones, such as the subtly separated toilet and shower areas, while shared spaces like the wash and storage zones remain open and accessible.