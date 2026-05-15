Designing multifunctional bathroom for family living

American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2026 Asia-Pacific grand prize winner Patricia Malijan addressed the realities of multigenerational living through The Humble Home, a functional and inclusive bathroom that ensures everyday comfort and eases daily routines.
Inspired by the typical Filipino family lifestyle and her own experience of living in a shared home, the Interior Design student from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) conceptualized the safe space as her winning entry for ASDA, a premier regional bathroom design competition that advocates purposeful design and hygiene standards.
“In many Filipino households, spaces are shared, and daily life requires consideration, flexibility, and care for one another,” she noted. “This inspired me to design a bathroom that supports different individual needs while still functioning as one cohesive space.”
Under the guidance of Benilde faculty member IDr. Candice Arboleda, Malijan created the project. She will officially receive her ASDA 2026 Asia-Pacific award alongside her mentor this coming June.
She emphasized that each area of the bathroom is designed to prioritize adaptability and ease of movement for every family member, including children, adults, seniors, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). Its floor plan reflects spatial efficiency and is thoughtfully arranged to support both independent and assisted routines.
“It supports simultaneous use through clear zoning while allowing parents to assist children or elderly family members without compromising privacy,” she explained. “The storage solutions are thoughtfully placed and accessible to reduce strain and improve daily efficiency.”
Originally designed for a family of four, the seven-square-meter bathroom was planned for a condominium unit. However, the concept may also be adapted to various residential settings, making it ideal for both compact urban homes and larger family dwellings.
The layout features an intuitive, human-centered arrangement that adapts to various life stages and activities. Families can enjoy fluid daily movement through private zones, such as the subtly separated toilet and shower areas, while shared spaces like the wash and storage zones remain open and accessible.
The bathroom includes a laundry and multifunctional storage area for chores and essentials, as well as a wash area for grooming and personal care. It also features a PWD-friendly countertop, a step stool for toddlers, built-in lighting above the counters, a spacious work zone, and mirrors.
For bathing, the shower room is designed with generous space, natural light, and warm, tactile textures. It includes a foldable support chair for elderly users and parents bathing their children. Smart storage solutions and a full-length mirror complete the space.
The toilet area incorporates thoughtful features such as a handrail for PWD users, a bidet or hygiene spray, a tissue holder, and a shelf stocked with deodorizing essentials to maintain freshness and comfort.
The Humble Home features sage green accent walls and counter backings that create a soft and soothing atmosphere. Indoor plants further enhance the fresh and calming ambiance.
“Rather than relying on luxury or excess, the design focuses on what truly matters: function, comfort, and human-centered usability,” Malijan reiterated. “Every element serves a purpose, supporting independence, ease of movement, and the simple pleasures of daily life — whether in work, rest, or play. The space inspires mindful, joyful, and connected living.”