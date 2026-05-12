What home looks like today

There is a table in the new SM Home Makati that stops you. It is not at the most dramatic corner of the store, nor is it the biggest. It is a dining table set for a family that has not sat down yet — plates out, a carafe of water in the middle, chairs not quite pushed in. It looks like someone’s real home. And, that is the whole point.
SM Home reopens its Makati flagship today after the most complete transformation in the store’s history. Not merely a renovation; It is a renewal of what a Filipino home store should feel like, who it is for, and what it is trying to say.
The answer, it turns out, is deceptively simple. Home is sanctuary. The store should feel like yours. It should be for everyone. And it should say: your home is worth caring about, at every stage, in every room, in every season of life.
The store is organized around eight zones — Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Bedroom, Bathroom, Storage Solutions, Laundry & Cleaning and a Gift Registry — each one built not around a product category but around a moment. The dining room zone is not a stack of plates. It is a table you could sit down at tonight.
The renewal also brings celebrated home brands into the SM Home family — each one chosen to raise the standard of what Filipino homemakers can find under one roof. Breville and Hario arrive as the anchors of the morning ritual: espresso machines, filter brewers and the quiet pleasure of an intentional cup of coffee. Don Bellini and Bonna bring the art of the table -tableware made for both weeknight dinners and the occasions that deserve more.
KitchenAid needs little introduction: the working kitchen’s most trusted name, now at home at SM Home. Philippine Wine Merchants completes the home entertaining story, from the glassware to the bottle itself.
Serta anchors the bedroom — sleep quality as the foundation of everything else a home is supposed to give you. HiEssence carries the quieter part of the story: upscale scent diffusers that turn a room into a mood, the kind of detail a home-as-sanctuary is built on.
A gallery of contemporary local art is woven throughout the Living Room zone — because great Filipino art belongs in Filipino homes, not just galleries. Each brand has been curated with a specific zone in mind, and each represents a shared belief: that Filipino homes deserve sharper choices, carefully made.
The timing of this opening is worth noting. More Filipino households are drawing their lives closer to home — treating it as the place that restores them, gathers them, holds them, SM Home’s answer to that moment is a point of view: that a beautiful, functional home is something you build over time, piece by piece, and a good home store is one that stays with you for the whole journey.