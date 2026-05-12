What home looks like today

There is a table in the new SM Home Makati that stops you. It is not at the most dramatic corner of the store, nor is it the biggest. It is a dining table set for a family that has not sat down yet — plates out, a carafe of water in the middle, chairs not quite pushed in. It looks like someone’s real home. And, that is the whole point.

SM Home reopens its Makati flagship today after the most complete transformation in the store’s history. Not merely a renovation; It is a renewal of what a Filipino home store should feel like, who it is for, and what it is trying to say.