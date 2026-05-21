Wahoo! Nintendo’s first authorized store is now here

The store offers a variety of stuffed plushies featuring renowned characters from Nintendo games, such as Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Kirby, and Princess Zelda, among other keychains, trinkets, and collectibles.

Celebrities also joined in the event, with Alodia Gosiengfiao attending the event alongside her husband, Christopher Quimbo, and their son Cameron, including actress-host Megan Young with her husband Mikael Daez and their son Leon, diving into the celebration that highlights the gaming culture in the country, and family moments that can be enjoyed during the opening event.

Moreover, visitors can also look forward to a special meet-and-greet with Mario from 22 May to 24 May.

Whether you’re powering up your next adventure, grabbing and taking home your favorite characters and games, or simply playing your way through new quests, the fun never stops with Nintendo.

See you there!