First Nintendo Authorized Store to open at SM Makati in May 2026

Set to open its doors in May 2026, the first Nintendo Authorized Store in the Philippines will be located at SM Makati, right in the heart of the city.
This landmark launch represents a major milestone for the Filipino gaming community, offering a dedicated space where fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of Nintendo. The store will serve as the premier destination for the latest Nintendo hardware, software and merchandise — bringing products previously available only in international markets closer to Filipino consumers.
A new era for Filipino families
The Nintendo Authorized Store at SM Makati is designed to be more than just a retail space; it is an experiential hub for fans of all ages. Visitors can expect:
• A vast Nintendo lineup: From the latest Nintendo Switch system — including the Nintendo Switch 2 — to a vast library of iconic software titles featuring Mario™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™ and more.
• Interactive demo zones: These are edicated stations where players can try out the newest releases and experience the magic of Nintendo gameplay first hand.
• Nintendo official licensed merchandise: A wide array of apparel, plushies, stationery and collectibles straight from Nintendo’s world of licensed merchandise.
Details regarding the grand opening date, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and exclusive opening day promotions will be shared closer to the launch. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Nintendo Authorized Store’s Facebook and Instagram pages @nintendoauthorizedstore and the SM Makati Facebook page for further announcements.