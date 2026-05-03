Meaningful dynasty ban passage ‘unlikely,’ says solon

Erice warned that if Congress passes what he called a “watered down” version of the law or fails to act entirely, he will petition the Supreme Court to intervene.

“If no action is taken, I am planning to bring it to the Supreme Court,” Erice said. “I will file a petition similar to what was done with the unprogrammed appropriations to have a clear definition. The government should be obligated to implement an anti-political dynasty law.”

The lawmaker’s criticism centers on House Bill 8389, which prohibits relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from holding office simultaneously, but only within the same jurisdiction.

Erice argued this provision is a loophole that allows families to maintain power by running for seats in different localities.

“If this version is passed, it is against the Constitution and does not affect the strength of political dynasties,” Erice said. Under the current proposal, he noted, a single family could theoretically control multiple congressional districts or cities as long as they are not in the same specific area.

“From a fat dynasty, now we have an obese one,” he added.

The 1987 Constitution mandates that the state “prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law,” yet Congress has failed to pass an enabling law for 39 years.

HB 8389, which consolidates 17 different bills — including a measure authored by former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Majority Leader Sandro Marcos — is currently at the plenary stage for interpellation.